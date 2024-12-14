GTA 6 Gameplay Reportedly Revealed in New Leak

Update: After fooling Grand Theft Auto fans and the Internet at large, the new GTA 6 “leak” has been confirmed to be a very impressive fake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Original: A new GTA 6 gameplay leak has surfaced online, and it looks like it may be legit, unlike many other GTA 6 “leaks” that have appeared before it and been swiftly debunked. The downside is the gameplay leak is not complete with police chases, shootouts, or any of the open-world sandbox chaos Grand Theft Auto fans have come to expect from the series. Rather, the leak is much more dull than this. Despite this, it may be our most raw look at GTA 6 yet.

Over on social media platform X, a newly created account has posted what appears to be 29 seconds of GTA 6 footage. The footage appears to be a security camera in an alley, and features what is looks like a developer messing around with dev tools. It is nothing exciting, but it provides a much more raw look at the game than the reveal trailer, which featured zero gameplay.

It is also possible this leak is genuine, but old. Back in 2022 a massive data breach led to a very early-in-development build of GTA 6 surfacing online. This footage, in particular, has never been seen before, but it could originate from this massive leak and was simply missed in the cascade of footage.

Of course, it is also possible this is nothing more than fake, but if it is, it is an impressive fake that has fooled many who have taken it to be a genuine leak. If it is a genuine and new leak, there could be more coming as it would seemingly indicate some type of new breach.

Of course, take this potential GTA 6 leak with a grain of salt. While many Grand Theft Auto fans are convinced it is legit, it is possible outdated. Whatever the case, so far Rockstar Games has not been drawn out for any comment nor has it had the footage taken down yet. If it is real though the latter will happen, though there could be a delay in it happening given that it is the weekend.

