GTA 6 Leaked Screenshots Surface Online, But Are They Real?

A new GTA 6 leak has surfaced online and has begun to make the rounds on Reddit and other parts of the Internet. Is the leak legit though? Over the years, there have been rumors, leaks, and supposed leaks about GTA 6 more so than any other game. Most of these rumors have proven false, and many of the leaks have ultimately fallen into the same category, supposed leaks that ended up fake or inaccurate.

Unfortunately, for Grand Theft Auto fans desperate to see more GTA 6, the latest leak appears to be fake, though right now there is no definitive way to confirm as much. The images have specifically surfaced on a free image hosting site called ImgBB. This is not an inherent a red flag, but the images themselves are a bit dubious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those interested in checking out the supposed GTA 6 screenshots can do so here. One features what appears to be Jason on a jetski. This image, of the three, is the most convincing. What gives it away as a likely fake though are the two images it has been posted with, one that features Lucia and another a vehicle driving on a coastal road. For those that don’t know, Jason and Lucia are the two protagonists of the game.

The image featuring Lucia, in particular, screams fake. Not only do the reflections not look like the RAGE Engine, but the Lucia model looks just like the AI Lucia in so many AI-made YouTube thumbnails. Meanwhile, the FOV of the screenshot featuring the car looks a little too close for it to be Grand Theft Auto.

Lastly, the mini-map is quite large. To this end, it is much larger than the mini-map in GTA 5. It is possible Rockstar Games would expand the mini-map to be larger and more informative, but there is no reason to anticipate this. And because there isn’t, this is certainly a strike against the supposed leak.

Alas, right now all have is a dubious leak and the speculation it has created. Rockstar Games has yet to comment on any of it, and we don’t suspect this will change as it never comments on leaks of this nature. However, if it bucks expectation and does comment, we will update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on Grand Theft Auto VI — including everything from the latest official GTA 6 news to the latest unofficial GTA 6 rumors and leaks — click here.