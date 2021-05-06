GTA 6 Leaker Has a Disappointing Update for Grand Theft Auto Fans

✖

Will Rockstar Games ever release GTA 6? Of course it will, but right now many Grand Theft Auto fans can't help but feel the next installment in the series is never coming. It's been nearly eight years since the release of GTA 5, and more than two years since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. The expectation is that Rockstar is hard at work on GTA 6, and this is the expectation mostly due to rumors, reports, and leaks. However, before GTA 6 can release, it has to be revealed, and it sounds like it's not being revealed anytime soon.

Earlier this week, a prominent leaker relayed word of the game's release window, noting that the earliest possible release for the game would be late 2023. Since then, the leaker has followed this up with information about when the game may be revealed.

To this end, the leaker -- ViewerAnon -- notes that the game is not going to be announced before the next-gen upgrade of GTA 5 releases. Right now, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game are expected to release later this year, but these plans may have been impacted by COVID.

Adding to this, the leaker says fans shouldn't expect the game to be announced until late next year, and that's assuming COVID hasn't changed the plans.

While there were two years that separated the reveal and release between Red Dead Redemption 2, this was because the game was delayed. Originally, there was only going to be one year separating these two things. So, if GTA 6 is going to release late 2023, it makes sense a reveal would come in late 2022.

That said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt, especially because it's unclear how much of this is speculation versus scoop. And of course, even if everything here is legit and accurate, it's also subject to change.

