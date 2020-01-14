New GTA 6 Release Date Leak Is Probably Fake

According to a new retailer listing, the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series — presumably dubbed GTA 6 — will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC sooner than many think. More specifically, according to Austrian retailer Gameware, Rockstar Games’ next GTA is dropping sometime this year, and while there’s no mention of PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’d assume these are also in the work if this listing is legit. Emphasis on if the listing is legit, because at the moment, many fans of the series don’t think it is.

For one, the listing comes from Gameware, which has an inconsistent history when it comes to these type of early listings. In other words, this isn’t Amazon or Walmart or Best Buy. It’s a smaller, region specific retailer. Two, it doesn’t provide an actual date but a “2020” window, which seems more like an estimate or placeholder than anything. Three, it’s unclear why Rockstar Games would be making this information privy to retailers before the game is even announced. Four, if this is the case, then the new installment will be announced and released in the same year, which isn’t how Rockstar Games rolls, or at least this isn’t how it approached the release of GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2. Five, there’s been no indication that a new Grand Theft Auto is releasing anytime soon, in fact the only indications we have gotten from leaks and Rockstar Games is that it’s far away.

That all said, Gameware has leaked games in the past. For example, it leaked Devil May Cry V and Need for Speed Heat. In other words, there’s no reason to rule out the listing entirely, but right now, everything seems to be working against it.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or hot-take letting us know what you think. Is this listing legit? If not, when you do you think we will see the next installment of Grand Theft Auto?

