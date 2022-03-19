GTA 6 Report Sheds Light on Release Date

A new GTA 6 report has surfaced online, and if it’s accurate, it not only has some good news for Grand Theft Auto fans, but it sheds light on when the long-awaited next Grand Theft Auto game will release. After confirming Grand Theft Auto VI last month, Rockstar Games has gone silent about the project, which is to be expected, but it may not be silent for a whole lot longer. While the Internet is under the assumption that 2030 might be the release of GTA 6, a new report suggests the game could be revealed later this year, and if this happens, a 2023 or 2024 release is on, which lines up with the little we’ve heard about the project, and that’s that it is much further along than what all memes suggest.

The report comes the way of Rockstar Mag’s Chris Klippel, who recently took to Twitter to relay word that Rockstar Games has reached “an important step in the development of GTA 6.” To this end, Klippel claims things should start speeding up internally and a proper announcement and reveal could now happen later this year.

Adding to this, Klippel speculates the game could release in 2024, basing this date off the release schedule of previous Rockstar Games’ titles. Two years separated the reveal and release of its two most recent games, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. So, if this pattern holds, and if GTA 6 is revealed this year, it would slot the game for a 2024 release.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial and subject to change, but it comes through translation. Sometimes vital meaning and context are lost in translation.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not touched this report in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to check out all of our recent and extensive coverage of GTA 6 by clicking right here.