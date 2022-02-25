GTA 6 Tease Possibly Discovered by Grand Theft Auto Fans

Some Grand Theft Auto fans think they have discovered a possible GTA 6 tease hiding in plain sight on the Rockstar Games website. Since announcing Grand Theft Auto VI exactly three weeks ago, Rockstar Games hasn’t said a peep about the highly-anticipated PS5 and Xbox Series X|S game. That said, while Rockstar itself hasn’t had anything to say about the next GTA game, the rumor mill sure has. Since then, rumors have surfaced revealing when the debut trailer will be released, and most recently, a leak made the rounds claiming to reveal some of the songs that will be in the game, featuring music from artists like Eminem and Rihanna. Unfortunately, Rockstar hasn’t snapped out of its pattern of silence, but we do have some brand speculation that has made its way through the Grand Theft Auto community.

Over on Twitter, GTA 6 News & Leaks relays word of a possible GTA 6 tease within a recent Rockstar Games newswire post for GTA Online featuring a notebook with a bloodstain and what seems to be a police logo on it. Details are hard to make out, but the notebook appears to be in the hand of someone wearing a white glove. When zoomed in, the details get even fuzzier, but fans think they can make out a face, a pen, and a desk.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself:

https://twitter.com/NEWSLEAKSGTAS/status/1494607705910263808

For now, take all of this for what it is, which is complete speculation. Could this be a possible GTA 6 tease? Sure, but it could also be a variety of other things, all of which are less interesting.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed any of this speculation in any capacity, does has anyone involved with the company. We don’t expect this to change. Rockstar Games never comments on rumors, reports, or leaks, let alone complete speculation. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think this is a GTA 6 tease? If so, what could it be teasing?