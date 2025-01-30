GTA 6 Likely Won’t Be 60 FPS, Warns Ex-Rockstar Games Developer

Grand Theft Auto 6 is without a doubt one of the most anticipated games of all time. Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, over a decade ago, and the hype has reached feverish peaks. Expectations for the game are high, and many have been satisfied with the trailer Rockstar Games released, obviously wanting more. Speculation about the game and how it will run has been running wild across the internet, but a recent bit of news has stirred up some worry. It remains to be seen if this information is true, but it may be the first details to curb enthusiasm for some fans of GTA 6.

Former Rockstar Games employee Mike York has come forward and raised concerns about Grand Theft Auto 6’s performance, specifically with its frames per second. While this employee’s comments were directed at current-gen consoles, it does spell potential trouble and backlash.

According to the former Rockstar dev, Grand Theft Auto 6 will not be able to hit 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. York is a former animator for Rockstar Games, and during an interview with Kiwi Talkz, he spoke about at length about whether or not Rockstar Games could pull it off.

“I don’t know if they’ll be able to pull off 60 FPS,” York said. “I don’t think so. I think they’re gonna be shooting for 30 FPS – and a locked 30 FPS, meaning it never dips below that. They’re gonna try to optimize as much as they can to where it never goes below 30. But it can be bumped up to 40, 41, 52, whatever, and I bet you, like, later, once it’s on PC, it’ll probably get super optimized and changed and new graphics cards that come out and you’ll probably be able to run it at 60 FPS at that time.”

Grand Theft Auto 5 runs at 60 FPS on current-gen consoles, but Red Dead Redemption 2 does not, despite fan demands. RDR2 runs at a consistent 30 FPS, and it seems that may be what fans should expect of GTA 6. Mike York did clarify that since his departure, he has no idea what the studio is doing, though he does believe Rockstar Games will put everything they can in GTA 6 and then worry about 60 FPS later.

There is no guarantee this information is true, and Grand Theft 6 may run at a smooth 60 FPS at launch. York does specifically mention consoles, so it is likely that PC players with high-end rigs can run the game at 60 FPS or higher. PlayStation 5 Pro players may also be able to hit these numbers.

Frames per second have varying importance to players, with some not touching a game if it doesn’t hit 60 FPS. To others, this is less important as long as frame drops aren’t noticeable and a game runs at a consistent 30 FPS. York may be correct, or maybe Rockstar Games has managed to exceed the former employee’s expectations. Only time will tell when Grand Theft Auto 6 finally releases later in 2025.

