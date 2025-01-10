What New Rockstar Games Change Means for GTA 6

It has been over a year since Rockstar Games revealed GTA 6 to the world. In fact, 2024 came and went with nothing new for the game. No new trailer, no new screenshots, no gameplay or story details, nothing. It was a painful year for Grand Theft Auto fans, but the painful wait for something new on GTA 6 may finally be coming to an end.

For the first time in years, Rockstar Games did not post a GTA Online post on the Rockstar Games Newswire this week. There seems to be only two viable explanations for this. One is that this is the result of the update going to have a vehicle called “Firebolt” and this may have been viewed as insensitive due to the ongoing fires ravaging Los Angeles.

The other explanation is that because it is preparing something else, such as a GTA 6 update. If this is the case, it’s unlikely an update for today, but potentially sometime next week.

If there is a third explanation, it is unclear. Rockstar Games is very consistent about posting about GTA Online on a weekly basis, even during the holiday season where it would be reasonable to expect this pattern to budge. It didn’t this holiday season, and we got a post as recent as January 2. However, nothing this week. At the very least, this change is odd, and has been noticed by Grand Theft Auto fans.

Rockstar didn’t post GTAOnline’s newswire for the first time in years



Many believe they’re preparing an update on GTA 6 but they may have delayed the newswire, which includes a car called “Firebolt” due to the LA fires, as any fire-related marketing would come off as insensitive pic.twitter.com/Ne2xo8Kzrk — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) January 10, 2025

Ultimately, what this means for GTA 6, it is hard to say. This could very well point to something on the horizon involving GTA 6. Whether that would be an update, a new trailer, or even something meatier, it is impossible to say. In the meantime, those looking forward to the next Grand Theft Auto game may want to keep an eye on Rockstar Games socials this weekend and next week as well.

Of course, Rockstar Games does not comment on speculation so it has not provided any clarity on the situation. If for some reason this changes though we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Grand Theft Auto VI — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.