Grand Theft Auto 6 Still Planned for Fall 2025, Take-Two Says

Take-Two Interactive has released the notes from their latest conference call that discusses the company’s results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, which per the notes ended June 30, 2024. At the beginning of the call, Take-Two’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Strauss Zelnick, begins on a high note for Take-Two, focusing on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. His statement further reaffirms the company’s plans to release Grand Theft Auto 6 in fall of next year, which has become a point of concern for franchise fans anticipating the 2025 release following video game actors part of SAG-AFTRA voting to go on strike recently.

“The Grand Theft Auto series exceeded our expectations, as momentum continues to build ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in Fall 2025,” Zelnick stated during the call, touching on the next game in the Rockstar Games developed franchise before moving on to Grand Theft Auto’s other successes. “Unit sales for Grand Theft Auto V continue to grow, and to date, the title has sold-in over 200 million units. Grand Theft Auto Online also surpassed our projections, led by its Summer content pack, Bottom Dollar Bounties, which launched June 25th. The audience for Rockstar’s premium membership service, GTA+, grew strong double digits over last year, with Rockstar Games offering its members an array of valuable benefits that range from enhancing the in-game experience to providing access to their classic titles, including the recent addition of L.A. Noire.”

When will we see the next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer?

Eight months have passed since the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was released by Rockstar Games and Take-Two interactive and shattered YouTube records, and to say fans are becoming anxious about the next marketing release for the game would be a slight understatement – but more than likely, we’ve all still got a few months to wait.

Historically speaking, 12 months passed between the reveal trailer for GTA 5 and its second trailer, while 11 months passed between the reveal of Red Dead Redemption 2 and its second trailer. Should Rockstar Games continue this trend, it’s likely we’ll see another look at GTA6 in either November or December of this year, but again – this is purely speculation based on Rockstar’s previous releases and could end up not being a pattern they add to again.