GTA 6 Gameplay Tease Reveals Huge Upgrade From RDR2

A new GTA 6 gameplay tease from a former Rockstar Games developer hints at the return of one of the best parts of Red Dead Redemption 2. To date, despite being six years old, Red Dead Redemption 2’s open world remains the most impressive open world of all time. What makes it stand out from the open worlds of games like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Starfield, and the many others that have released since it is how alive and immersive it feels.

There is a ton of technical wizardry and a metric ton of resources poured into the open world of Red Dead Redemption 2 that makes it the most living and breathing open world to date. Perhaps the biggest contributor is how real the NPCs feel and how they interact in the world in such a seemingly dynamic way. There is nothing actually dynamic about the NPCs, it is all scripted, but there are so many scripts, and they are done so well, it gives the illusion of being dynamic and purely reactive.

To achieve this with GTA 6 is obviously much more challenging because there are a vast number more NPCs in GTA 6 than Red Dead Redemption 2 due to the setting of each game. Meanwhile, there is even more opportunity for open-world sandbox chaos in GTA than Red Dead Redemption. That said, it sounds like Rockstar Games may have taken what it did with Red Dead Redemption 2 and somehow expanded upon it.

Speaking to IGN, former Rockstar Games designer, Ben Hinchliffe — who left the company in 2022, but worked on GTA 6 before this — teased Grand Theft Auto fans that GTA 6 open world will not be a watered down version of Red Dead Redemption 2, but actually expanded upon.

“From a theoretical standpoint, and what you might be able to do if you had the budget and the team size, I don’t see any reason why you couldn’t have that [Red Dead Redemption 2] level of NPC interaction in a much larger scale game,” said Hinchliffe.

Now, Hinchliffe obviously can’t confirm anything or go into detail because he is no doubt under a tight NDA considering he worked on the game. That said, this is seems to be an obvious head and wink. And of course, he would know having worked on the game.

In the hypothetical Hinchliffe presents, Rockstar Games checks both boxes. It has the budget and the team size. Getting at this, it sounds like GTA 6 is going to have the same level of NPC interaction as Red Dead Redemption 2, but on a much larger scale. If this is true, it will set a new bar for open world games that probably won’t be rivaled until it releases its next game. As nobody has the combination of budget and team size that Rockstar Games has. And it shows when it releases a new game.

