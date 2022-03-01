Wait a second, is Rockstar Games teasing the setting of GTA 6? Rockstar Games has finally confirmed that GTA 6 is real and in development. What it didn’t reveal were any details on the project. For example, we don’t know what platforms the game is in development for. or when it’s releasing. We’ve heard through the grapevine Rockstar is aiming for a 2023 release, but a 2024 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is far more likely. And we’ve also heard that Vice City, the series’ fictional take on Miami, is one of the central locations of the game, and this is exactly what Rockstar Games may be teasing.

Over on Twitter, YouTuber ROBHADDReal relayed word that back in December they visited Rockstar London and an “I’d rather be in Vice City” sticker was stuck on a window of the building. Now, is this a tease or an Easter Egg? Not necessarily, but it’s certainly a possibility. This sticker was on a window of the Rockstar London building amidst GTA 6 Vice City speculation. No one is going to blame anybody for connecting the dots, but it’s possible this is just a developer having fun with the speculation and rumors or just a fun way of saying they’d rather be in Miami during winter than the UK, which I think we can all agree on.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. While it’s all reasonable speculation — unlike some GTA 6 speculation — that’s all it is. There’s no concrete tease here because it’s unclear what the intentions behind the sticker are.

https://twitter.com/NEWSLEAKSGTAS/status/1498628345415843843

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games — nor anyone involved with the company — has addressed this speculation in any capacity. There’s a slim chance of this changing given the company’s track record of silence when it comes to speculation, but if for some reason expectations are bucked and a comment does surface, we will update the story accordingly.

Do you think GTA 6 is taking players back to Vice City? Where would you like to see GTA 6 set?