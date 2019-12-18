GTA 6 Announcement Date Possibly Revealed

Grand Theft Auto VI hasn’t been announced by Rockstar Games yet, but that hasn’t stopped rumors, reports, and theories of when the next installment in the best-selling series will release from flooding the Internet. It appears everyone has an uncle who works at Rockstar Games, and thus knows when GTA 6 will grace the PS5 and Xbox Series X. That said, right on cue, a new fan theory has surfaced and is making the rounds, and naturally it deals with when the hypothetical GTA 6 will be announced, which in turn suggests when it could release.

Over on Reddit, TheFrimWare posted an elaborate theory that has attracted a lot of eyeballs and attention. It centers around GTA Online’s new Diamond Casino Heist, which went live earlier this month on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Featured in the new Heist is a wall where oddly enough the world “service” is broken into “SER and VICE.” Peculiar at first glance, when you combine it with the bottom letters on the adjacent wall, “510,” it combines into 510 VICE.

Okay, here’s where the theory really gains steam, so buckle in. As you may know, many reports, rumors, and leaks suggest that in some capacity the next GTA will return to Vice City, hence why “VICE” is of note. Meanwhile, the new update also adds Madam Nazar, who says that she sees the numbers 5, 1, 0, 2, and 0. As you can see, these numbers translate to both October 5, 2020 and May 10, 2020.

So, what does this mean? Well, it could mean a lot of things. The former date is a Monday, while the latter date is a Sunday. So obviously this isn’t a release date tease. When and if GTA 6 releases, it will be on a Tuesday or Friday, the two days when big games release. That said, the theory suggests this could be the announcement date. As you may know, Red Dead Redemption 2 was first teased on a Sunday, and then teased again on a Monday. It was then officially announced a few days later in October. GTA V was also announced in October. In other words, not only does Rockstar Games have a history of teasing on Sunday/Monday, but it announces its games in October, suggesting that there is potentially something to the aforementioned October 5, 2020 date.

Of course, for now, this is nothing more than speculation, but it’s interesting nonetheless. As you will know, two years separated the announcement and release of Red Dead Redemption 2. So, if this is indeed when GTA 6 will be revealed, then that would mean we’ll probably see the game hit in 2022.