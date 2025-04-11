GTA 6 Release Date Delay Now Looking Less Likely

GTA 6 may actually release this year, if some tangentially related news is anything to go off of. GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated pop culture events in history. While there have been long-awaited films, video games, and other pieces of media before, none have been quite at this scale. GTA 5 is the second best selling game of all-time and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in the top 10 with over 70 million copies sold. Needless to say, Rockstar Games makes games that people get attached to. It has been over a decade since GTA 5 and that has caused a lot of anticipation to build up.

We got our first official look at GTA 6 in late 2023 after years of leaks, rumors, and speculation, but since then, it’s been total crickets from Rockstar Games. The most we have gotten is that GTA 6 will release in fall 2025, but no release date has been locked in place yet. It has driven some fans absolutely mad as they speculate over when GTA 6 trailer 2 may finally drop. The longer this marketing drought goes on for, the more fans seem to think a GTA 6 delay is inevitable. However, that may have just gotten a lot less likely.

Mafia News May Indicate GTA 6 Won’t Be Delayed

Rockstar Games is owned by publisher Take-Two Interactive. The company manages a number of studios including 2K Games, the company behind games like Borderlands and Mafia. 2K Games has already confirmed that Borderlands 4 will debut in September, making fans speculate that GTA 6 will release after that, likely in October or November. It was confirmed this week that Mafia: The Old Country will get big news in May and shortly after that, the game’s release date leaked on Steam. Mafia: The Old Country is expected to release on August 8th, 2025, according to the leak, which aligns with the previously announced summer line-up.

How does GTA 6 fit into all of this, you may be asking? Well, Mafia: The Old Country has been another game with very minimal marketing since its reveal last year and it shows that Take-Two seems to be investing in shorter marketing beats before release. This was previously talked about by Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick who indicated that GTA 6‘s release date is being kept a secret due to a desire to have a shorter, more focused marketing cycle than in the past. With that said, this should indicate that the lack of marketing for the new Rockstar title isn’t a concern and a delay may not be as likely as some expected.

Rockstar Games used to have multi-year marketing cycles that could go for two years. It was pretty exhausting and often led to release dates not being kept. It’s possible that both Take-Two and Rockstar Games are trying to not show GTA 6 as much as to ensure that when it is properly displayed, everything is near finalized and fans won’t have to wait years to get their hands on it. It’s likely Rockstar released a GTA 6 trailer in 2023 due to the leaks the year prior and the extended wait for the game. It was hard to ignore the demand from fans and likely forced their hand.

However, now there’s a waiting game that is pretty unbearable for many. Some think GTA 6 is just around the corner, but by now, we should all probably know not to expect much of anything at all. Rockstar Games does thing on its own time table and knows the game will sell like hot cakes regardless of if it shows a single second of gameplay between now and release. It does seem likely we will hear something sometime in the next few months, but we’ll just have to wait and see what Rockstar’s approach to this game is.