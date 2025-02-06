GTA 6 Still Planned for 2025 Release, Says Rockstar Games Boss

GTA 6 is still planned to release later this year, according to Rockstar Games owner Take-Two Interactive. Rockstar Games is one of the most respected video game developers on the planet thanks to its work on Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully. They are also highly successful and self sustaining having only released two brand new games in the last decade with Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. Of course, there were some ports/remasters in there too, but the bulk of the studio’s money outside of sales for those two big releases has been GTA Online. The success of that game has allowed Rockstar the luxury to take its sweet time on GTA 6.

GTA 6 is easily the most anticipated game in the world and is likely going to set the world on fire when it releases. It will be hard to escape that game upon its release simply because people have waited over ten years for it. The first trailer for GTA 6 was released at the end of 2023 and broke all kinds of records. It confirmed players would return to Vice City as the series’ first ever female protagonist. It was also confirmed that GTA 6 would launch in 2025. Beyond that, not much else is known about the game outside of leaks and rumors.

GTA 6 Will Still Release This Year

It has been over a year since Rockstar last talked about GTA 6 and given its due out within the next 10 months or so, many are wondering when the marketing will ramp up. There are fears GTA 6 could even be delayed to 2026, but it seems like Rockstar isn’t worried about that at the moment. In a new investors report, Rockstar Games owner Take-Two Interactive squashed concerns of a GTA 6 delay and confirmed it will be released in fall 2025, as originally planned. Of course, things could change down the line, especially as that release window approaches and Rockstar has to determine if more polish is needed.

The developer is known for announcing release windows, but delaying their games a number of months so it can deliver the best product. Given it took so long for GTA 6 to be announced and it was initially revealed with a broad release of “2025” and was later narrowed down to fall 2025, it’s possible the typical Rockstar Games delay has already happened internally.

Take-Two is forecasting a massive year for itself across all of its games with new titles like Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, but GTA 6 is obviously the most pivotal release. Hopefully, a new trailer or details for GTA 6 are coming soon and we won’t be starved much longer. Rumors also indicate GTA 6 Online will launch as a standalone game, but that has yet to be confirmed. Nevertheless, whether its one package or split into multiple products, GTA 6 will be a massive financial hit.