Grand Theft Auto Insider Shares Bad News About GTA 6 Release Date

A prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has shared some bad news about the release date of GTA 6, which is rumored to be in development for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. According to Yan2295, GTA 6 is indeed in development, however, "it's not coming anytime soon." Coupling this disappointing news, the insider notes he doesn't know when it's going to be announced, or even released, which seemingly drives home the point that it's still at least a few years away, if not more.

The Rockstar Games insider shared the update over on Twitter today and unfortunately didn't bolster it with any additional details. Of course, this isn't the first time we've heard GTA 6 is in development, but there have been rumors and leaks suggesting its release date is closer than some think, and this could be the case, but according to Yan2295, the game isn't coming anytime soon.

Unfortunately, "not coming soon," is extremely vague and fairly subjective. This could indicate the game is still a couple of years away, but it could also indicate it's a lot more than a couple of years away. Whatever the case, it's not the news Grand Theft Auto fans wanted to hear.

Yes GTA 6 is being developped.

No it's not coming soon.

No I don't know when it's gonna be announced or released.

You can stop asking now. — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) January 2, 2021

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt given that it's all of the unofficial and vague variety. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this report, and it's unlikely it will, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

