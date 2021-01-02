GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition Video Remasters the Game for PS5

✖

This year, Rockstar Games is releasing an "expanded and enhanced" version of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Meanwhile, it's believed that it's also already hard at work on GTA 6, which is likely PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X-bound as well. That said, many GTA fans would love to see the developer return to previous releases. From San Andreas to Vice City, entries from yesteryear are begging for a remaster or remake, but at this point, it's foolish to expect Rockstar Games to go back to these wells.

That said, while Rockstar Games may never go back to these earlier releases, YouTuber "XXII" has with a new video for "GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition," a fan-made trailer that reimagines the game as a PS5 remaster.

As you can see, the trailer gives the game a visual upgrade, and while it's far from perfect, it does provide a taste of what a remaster of the game could look like. And as you would expect, all of the major characters -- CJ, Big Smoke, Ryder, Officer Frank Tenpenny, Kendl, Cesar, and Sweet -- are all present.

While it's unlikely Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive will remaster or remake GTA San Andreas, there's a good chance it, alongside a few other nostalgic entries, will be re-released on PS5 just like it, Vice City, and more were re-released on PS4 last generation. That said, for now, this hasn't been confirmed. What GTA fans can look forward to this year is an "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5, and who knows, maybe a GTA 6 reveal too.

For more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, and more -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below: