GTA 6 Trailer #2 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

There are two things every Grand Theft Auto fan is desperate to know: the GTA 6 release date and when Rockstar Games is going to release the second trailer. Unfortunately, there is no new information about the former. What there is though is new intel about when the GTA 6 trailer #2 is going to release, and according to this new intel, it is going to release soon. In this instance, soon refers to next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has been a year and a few months since Rockstar Games unveiled GTA 6 to the world at the end of 2023. Since then, 2024 passed — a whole year — with no follow-up from Rockstar Games. If the GTA 6 release date is truly this holiday season though, which Rockstar Games continues to insist, then this second trailer is going to have to release soon. And this is because it will need to release to usher in the GTA 6 marketing campaign, which will presumably be the biggest and most expensive video game marketing campaign to date based on the financial expectations of the game and its reported costs.

To this end, a new report alleges that the second GTA 6 trailer will release sometime early April, which is only a few weeks away from publishing. The source of this information is GTA VI O’Clock, which is run by Daniel Dawkins and James Jarvis, both of which are involved with the Future Games Show and the Golden Joystick Awards. The pair cite inside information, but unfortunately don’t provide any more specifics such as the trailer length or what it will featue. It is simply noted they have been tipped off by one source about the trailer dropping next month.

Of course, this is unofficial information so take it with a grain of salt like any rumor. Rockstar Games never comments on rumors so we do not expect it to budge here and provide any comment on this new one, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto VI — including all of the latest official GTA 6 news to all of the latest unofficial GTA 6 rumors and leaks — click here.