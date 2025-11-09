GTA 6 Report Makes Another Delay Seem Extremely Unlikely

GTA 6 is over a year away, but a new report suggests that another delay isn’t very likely. Much to all of our disappointment, GTA 6 has been delayed once again. Just as we were coming up on the game being six months away from release, Rockstar announced that it was pushing the game back an additional six months to November 19th, 2026. This is the second public delay for the game, both of which have come this year. Rockstar originally planned to release the game in 2025, eventually honing in on fall, but it was pushed to May 2026.

Fans are pretty devastated about the whole ordeal, especially amidst other drama surrounding Rockstar Games. There’s been a lot of speculation about why the game was delayed, if it will be delayed again, and if there’s something to be concerned about. A large portion of this fear comes from the fact that there will be 13 years between GTA games, but the wait doesn’t seem as egregious when you remember Rockstar hasn’t worked on GTA 6 that entire time. Red Dead Redemption 2 was the studio’s primary focus, and development on GTA 6 didn’t begin in earnest until 2019/2020. As a result, the game will likely have had 5 – 6 years of development by the time it releases.

GTA 6 Is Reportedly “Content Complete”

With all of that said, it seems like Rockstar has a mostly completed game. According to Tom Henderson, a reputable gaming insider, he doesn’t foresee another delay for GTA 6. Henderson noted that the game is “content complete”, meaning all of the missions, mechanics, and everything else that makes up the game is finished and implemented. The real reason why it keeps getting delayed is because Rockstar wants to make sure it is as perfect as it can be, eliminating as many bugs and glitches as possible. Henderson says the studio is hyper-aware of how any notable bug getting posted on social media with all of the hype could be damaging.

Of course, even though Henderson is reputable, it’s worth taking with a grain of salt. GTA 6 could still get delayed to 2027 at a later date, but it does seem less likely. The game will never be flawless; the nature of game development means any change can result in another bug popping up elsewhere. As a result, Rockstar will eventually have to put out GTA 6 one way or another. Personally speaking, the only reason I see the game getting delayed again is to avoid a Cyberpunk 2077 situation if there are egregious game breaking issues that could lead to players demanding refunds or giving it extremely negative reviews.

As of right now, GTA 6 is targeting a November 19th, 2026 release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.