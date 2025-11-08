Major Game Confirms GTA 6 Delay Won’t Impact Release, Setting Up a Packed Fall 2026 Lineup

Rockstar Games recently delayed the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 once again. The game, already pushed back from fall 2025 to May 2026, is now aiming for a November 2026 release date. Many developers have tried to avoid releasing in the same window as GTA 6 due to the sheer amount of hype surrounding the title. But as the date keeps getting changed, it’s hard to keep up. Now, at least one major 2026 title has doubled down on its own fall 2026 release despite GTA 6 entering the chat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans weren’t necessarily surprised to see GTA 6 get delayed again. Pretty much immediately following the delay to 2026, speculation began to circulate that another delay was imminent. Now, we just have the confirmation. And while May 2026 is now looking a lot friendlier for games scared to compete with GTA, Insomniac Games isn’t planning to adjust its schedule. Just around a day after GTA 6 delivered its new November 2026 release date, Insomniac reaffirmed its plans to release Marvel’s Wolverine in Fall 2026. If both games stick that landing, Fall 2026 is already shaping up to be a busy time for game releases.

Marvel’s Wolverine Isn’t Stepping Aside for GTA 6

After a lengthy silence, Insomniac Games confirmed its release window for Marvel’s Wolverine during the September PlayStation State of Play. Though they haven’t locked in a specific date, the developer unveiled a fall 2026 launch for its latest Marvel superhero entry. At this time, of course, GTA 6 was still slated for May 2026. But a recent post suggests that Insomniac won’t push back its next big game for the sake of GTA 6.

Don't miss a shred of information. Wishlist Marvel's Wolverine, coming Fall 2026.



➡️ https://t.co/A5kAfwqon3 pic.twitter.com/yQpWPLvZBS — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 7, 2025

The post, shared on November 7th, comes right on the heels of the GTA 6 release date delay. It does not explicitly mention the other major AAA release, but the message is nevertheless clear. The release window remains unchanged, regardless of what else might be coming out in fall 2026. In fact, gamers can now wishlist Marvel’s Wolverine in the PlayStation store to keep up to date on new info. At this point, it seems like Insomniac is feeling confident about hitting its goal for a fall 2026 release.

Based on the sudden rush of game releases in fall of this year after GTA 6 got delayed, many devs are understandably trying to avoid getting out-hyped by the game. But it looks like we could get both Marvel’s Wolverine and GTA 6 in fall of next year. And if that does happen, it will be a busy time for big game releases.

Image courtesy of Insomniac Games

Of course, “fall” is a vague window compared to the specific date of November 19th. Marvel’s Wolverine could well arrive a month or two ahead of the next GTA, even if both games are circling the same general release period. The two games aren’t necessarily direct competitors. Still, both being major and highly anticipated games, there is no doubt some overlap in their potential player bases.

The next big wave of info on Marvel’s Wolverine should be headed our way in Spring 2026. At that time, it’s probable that we will get a more specific release date for the next big Marvel superhero RPG. And with Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra once again pushed back, many gamers are no doubt more than ready to step into Logan’s shoes in this new Insomniac game.

Are you looking forward to Marvel’s Wolverine? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

[H/T: Insider Gaming]