Rockstar Games May Be Teasing Second GTA 6 Setting That Takes Players Far Away From Vice City

Rockstar Games may be teasing a second GTA 6 setting that will take Grand Theft Auto players far beyond Vice City, the series’ fictional take on Miami. We already know that GTA 6 takes place in not just Vice City, but the surrounding area, however, Rockstar Games has not revealed any international locations, but it may be teasing a second, international setting. More specifically, it may be teasing that Cuba will be a part of the GTA 6 map or at least players will be taken there at some point.

Now, as you may remember, once upon time there were rumors that GTA 6 would not just take place in Vice City, but takes players to an international location as well. There were a couple different names dropped over the years, but most of the time it was Cuba mentioned. And this wouldn’t be that surprising. Cuba is about 190 miles away from Miami, which isn’t very close but not far away enough that it couldn’t be incorporated into the map. Meanwhile, roughly 30 percent of Miami’s population is Cuban, which could be relevant.

There is also Red Dead Redemption 2 to consider. Without getting too deep into spoilers, Red Dead Redemption 2 at one point takes players to an international locale. It also has a huge part of the map it kept secret until release that players don’t unlock until the end of the game. This is to say there is some precedent of second and secret settings when it comes to Rockstar Games.

As for the tease, or possible tease, it is hidden in official screenshot for the game featuring Raul Bautista, a prominent secondary character in GTA 6. We don’t know much about Bautista other than that he is a seasoned bank robber. That said, in the aforementioned screenshot he can be see on a boat, and on this boat is a shot glass with the Cuban flag on it.

Now, this could be nothing more than decoration. It could also have something to do with the character himself. We don’t know if Bautista is Cuban, but it is a fairly common name in Cuba, though Batista is the more common spelling. In other words, there are plenty of other explanations, but it being a tease at a second setting also can’t be ruled out. The fact that the screenshot features a boat as well makes it even more suspicious as that is presumably how players would get to Cuba unless they fly there, an unlikely option for criminals unless it is private.

Of course, take everything here for what it is, complete and utter speculation. Unfortunately, if there is something to this Rockstar Games is never going to comment to verify such information.. In fact, as noted with RDR2, it would probably keep any secondary setting a secret.

GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026. For more coverage on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.