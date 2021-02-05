Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis Black Series Action Figure Revealed

✖

A new Star Wars action figure of Cal Kestis from Respawn Entertainment’s video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has now been revealed. The figure is specifically part of Hasbro’s “Gaming Greats” lineup and it might very well be one of the best toys in recent memory tied to Star Wars.

This Cal Kestis figure is in the Black Series line, which is essentially the higher-end group of action figures that are released for Star Wars. The toy comes in at 6-inches in height and includes a variety of cool additions that can be swapped in and out. Cal comes with two lightsabers, one of which is of the double-bladed variety, with each boasting blue and green colors. A red-skinned version of Cal’s robotic companion BD-1 is also included, as is a Bogling creature. Cal then also has a hood that can be added to his character if you so choose.

New Star Wars Black Series 6” Gaming Greats Deluxe Cal Kestis. pic.twitter.com/JzcehBrluO — Preternia (@preterniadotcom) February 5, 2021

The only downside about this new Black Series Cal Kestis figure for the moment is that we don’t have a lot of specifics about it. A release date for the toy currently hasn’t been given outside of a rough “Summer 2021” window. We also aren't currently sure if this figure could be tied to a specific retailer. In the past, some toys in this line have only been available for purchase at lone storefronts.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first Cal Kestis Black Series figure that has been released. Back in 2019, another iteration of the character was also let loose, but it didn’t have as many accessories as this new version does. On the whole, this newly-revealed Cal Kestis toy looks to be the most impressive one that we have seen so far.

If there is any news on the release of this Cal Kestis toy revealed in the future, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com. In the interim, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. A next-gen patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S also released recently as well.

So how do you feel about this new Cal Kestis action figure? Are you going to look to pick it up later this year for yourself? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.