New Xbox Game Pass Games Met With Backlash

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added not one, not two, not three, but four new games, and some subscribers aren't impressed with the additions, or at least that's what a considerable amount of negative replies to the tweet announcing the four new games suggests. Across Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Cloud users can now enjoy Monster Hunter World, The Falconeer, Ghost of a Tale, and Project Winter.

Among these four games, the most notable addition is undoubtedly Monster Hunter World, but it's only been added to the Cloud version of the subscription service. Meanwhile, Project Winter is a brand new game, but it's not a headliner, AAA release. And the same goes for the other two games, which are quality, but not subscription sellers. And this is the root of the issue.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate haven't added many subscription sellers lately. This doesn't mean they are adding bad games, but this lineup hardly makes a splash. And as a result, it's being criticized.

Adding to the frustration is the lack of updates on previously announced and highly-anticipated games, like Gang Beats. And all of this is beginning to accumulate to an increase in the type of responses seen below.