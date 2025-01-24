GTA 6 Trailer #2 Release Date Reportedly Leaked (And It’s Very Soon)

The GTA 6 trailer #2 release date may have just been leaked, by an unlikely source, and it’s very soon. It has been over a year since Rockstar Games revealed GTA 6 to the world. According to it though, the GTA 6 release date is still this holiday 2025. If this is true, then the second trailer is going to need to release quite soon in order for the game’s marketing campaign to kick in, which will no doubt be long and very expensive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new leak specifically comes from a Miami-based Rock Band who claims their music is being featured in the next GTA 6 trailer. The question is whether they are just after some publicity on the back of the fervor of GTA 6 or whether they are telling the truth. It is also possible it is the latter, but they are mistaken about the details. Whatever the case, some Grand Theft Auto fans have taken the band at face value. And according to the band — Raven and the Dark Shadows — the second GTA 6 trailer is releasing next month.

“We a rock band out of Miami Beach, Florida. We are currently planning our Summer 2025 Tour and looking for ‘creepy/haunted’ venues to perform at,” writes the band on Reddit. “Our bands studio album, An Unkindness, features members of Pearl Jam, New Found Glory, Morphine, and Guns N Roses. Last year, we played Stephen Kings 75th birthday celebration. Next month, our brand new single, ‘Dracula New World Remix’, will be on the new trailer for GTA 6.”

Unfortunately, the Reddit post — made on the Launceston, Tasmania Reddit page of al places — does not disclose a specific release date. it just mentions February. As for the song, those interested can check it out below:

Play video

Of course, take this with a grain of salt. The fact the post was shared on the Launceston, Tasmania Reddit page doesn’t scream publicity stunt, however, that could be by design. That said, it also unclear why Rockstar Games would divulge to the band the trailer release date. And if it did do this, it would certainly put the information under NDA. So either there is nothing to this or the band just broke NDA.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of this in any capacity. We do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Grand Theft Auto VI coverage — including everything from the latest official GTA 6 news to the latest unofficial GTA 6 leaks — click here.