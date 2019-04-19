‘GTA 6’ Already In Development, According To Former Rockstar Employee’s Resume

This September will mark six years since Grand Theft Auto V released into the wild via the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. That said, beyond a remaster of the latest and best-selling installment in the series, there’s been nothing on the Grand Theft Auto front this generation. In fact, it looks like this entire generation won’t see a new GTA release, which is pretty wild, not only because it’s arguably the biggest franchise in gaming, but because it’s far from the days where we got multiple releases in the series each generation.

However, while Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive haven’t said a peep about a new entry in the series, it looks like Grand Theft Auto 6 (VI) is indeed already in development. Over on the GTA Forums, the resume of 3D Game Artist Bibin Michael, which contains a reference to the game, has been unearthed.

More specifically, Michael’s resume claims that during his time at Rockstar Games from December 2017 to April 2018, he created concept vehicles based on real-life ones for both Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto 6.

Of course, the immediate reaction of some was that the information on the resume is fake, however, the artist is contributed as also working on Red Dead Redemption 2 via the “Thank You” page on the game’s official website. In other words, he did actually work at Rockstar.

As you may know, earlier this month a leak surfaced that claimed the next installment in the GTA series was coming at the end of 2020. In other words, the information in the leak doesn’t really line-up with this resume information. If concept art was still being made for GTA 6 in 2017 and 2018, there’s no way it’s releasing in 2020. In other words, it appears some, if not all, of the information in the aforementioned leak is inaccurate.

That all said, this should still be taken with a grain of salt. While Rockstar Games is undoubtedly going to make GTA 6, who knows when it will make it. And even if it’s already in development, it could be years before we even hear anything about, let alone get to play it.

