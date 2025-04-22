Fortnite Leak Reveals Early Look at Winter Soldier & White Widow

With Marvel’s Thunderbolts set to hit theaters May 2, 2025, a Fortnite crossover has been announced that will introduce new skins for Bucky Barnes, The Winter Soldier, and Yelena Belova, White Widow. Early looks at the crossover only gave illustrative concept art for the skins, but a new leak showcases what the ‘pen & ink’ style will look like in the game.

Fortnite has been pushing the boundaries of its skin offerings in the past few years, with exciting collabs and iconic character looks. This has included multiple other Marvel heroes like Deadpool and Wolverine. The crossover with Thunderbolts is no exception, trading the more cartoonish look of other skins in the game for a style very similar to comic art. This crossover showcases cel shading and an inked style of hatched linework that makes the new skins feel like comic book characters that have stepped off the page. However, not all players are happy with the design choices.

Bucky Barnes & Yelena Belova Light Up Fortnite Skin Collab

WINTER SOLDIER & WHITE WIDOW IN-GAME



— HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 22, 2025

In the leak shared by HYPEX on social media, the post gives a peek at what the two characters will look like in-game. The Winter Soldier looks very similar to his appearance in the Captain America: The Winter Soldier film, while White Widow has a streamlined, white jumpsuit with armor and gear attachments.

Both character skins have cel shading and the sketch ink design debuting with the collab, giving them a very unique appearance.

Reception in the comments appears to be mixed. HYPEX mentions in the post that “no edit styles to remove pen & ink” will be available. One Fortnite fan has commented, “I’ll die for Yelena but the pen and ink is annoying as hell. Please let there [be] a toggle.” Another has added, “Can we make some noise to have the option to remove cel shading for them and Deadpool and Wolverine?”

Others have pushed that the artwork looks good, with one player adding, “They are fire the way they are to be honest.”

Thunderbolts x Fortnite Crossover Addings Thunderbolts Cup

The debut of Thunderbolts’ White Widow and Winter Soldier skins will also include the Thunderbolts Cup in Fortnite. This is a Duos Battle Royale tournament, where players team up to fight against other pairs. Those who compete and earn top points in each region, according to the news breakdown from the Fortnite website, have the chance to unlock the White Window outfit before the official release.

Additionally, for earning 40 points, the duo will unlock the White Widow Wrap and Winter Soldier Wrap. These will be available to purchase in the Fortnite shop for those who don’t get enough points.

For those who aren’t interested in trying to compete for the skins, both the White Widow and Winter Soldier outfits will unlock in the shop on April 30, 2025. Additionally, there will be a Bling pack that includes the White Window’s Fangs Pickaxe, White Widow Wrap, with other items. Bucky also gets a Bling pack that includes the Armament Axe Pickaxe, Winter Soldier’s Spare Back Bling, and Winter Soldier Wrap.

The Armament Axe Pickaxe comes with the Arm-Up Emote, perfect for threatening other players while enjoying a match. At this time, we do not have a confirmation on the prices of these items or the Bling packs.

Players looking to join the Thunderbolts Cup before the release of the crossover items in the Fortnite shop can do so on April 25. While the rewards don’t include the Winter Soldier items, it is a great chance to grab early sway, celebrate a new Marvel Movie, and battle against other players with a best friend.