Top Gun Maverick's Kenny Loggins Reveals if He'll Return in Grand Theft Auto 6

Legendary musical artist Kenny Loggins has revealed his thoughts about returning for Grand Theft Auto 6. Loggins is currently helping promote the VOD release of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to a movie that helped give Loggins his most popular song, Danger Zone. As one of the most storied musicians out there, Rockstar Games recruited him to be a DJ for the classic rock station in Grand Theft Auto V. Loggins' in-universe role allowed him the chance to talk about music, inject some more satire into the game, and even feature some of his own songs such as the aforementioned Top Gun anthem, Danger Zone

When speaking with ComicBook.com in an interview for Top Gun: Maverick's VOD release, Kenny Loggins revealed he "hopes" Rockstar will bring him back for Grand Theft Auto 6. Loggins spoke about his experience on Grand Theft Auto V, noting how his kids convinced him to do it being after being nervous about how controversial the series was at that time. Loggins also spoke fondly of his experience on the game, noting how smart and hilarious the writers are.

"I hope so! It was just a lot of fun. When I was invited to do it, I called my kids up and I said 'Is this something I should be apart of?' Because I have never played the game and there was a lot of negativity about violent video games back then. They said 'Dad, it doesn't matter. It's inextricable from the social phenomenons that are happening now. This is part of social history and you've gotta do it.' I did it and it was fun! The writers of that game are hilarious and are also really smart guys."

It doesn't sound like anyone has made a call to Kenny Loggins for a role in Grand Theft Auto 6 at the moment. Given the game is reportedly not expected to release until 2024, it's possible Rockstar hasn't started to really work on the radio stations yet. It would make sense for it to be one of the last features to be implemented so the studio can license relevant music, make sure the VO for the radio DJs doesn't have to account for sudden last-minute changes in the game's story, and so on. It's also worth noting Loggins' radio station was based out of Los Santos, but there's no reason why he can't move to Vice City, which is the rumored setting for the game.

