Grand Theft Auto PS2 Remasters May Be Announced Very Soon

✖

The long-rumored PS5 remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas may finally be announced later today at the new PlayStation State of Play. While a new leak has GTA fans anticipating the reveal of GTA 5 on PS5, some new teases over on the GTA Forums have some also anticipating the aforementioned announcement. For weeks, insiders and leakers over on the popular forums site have been teasing the re-release of these three classic PS2-era GTA games, and now some are teasing that today is finally the day they will be announced.

Over on GTA Forums, user "ClimaCool" recently and seemingly teased that something was going to happen involving these games on February 25. The thing is, this tease was shared before the PlayStation State of Play was announced, lending some credence to the belief that this was some type of inside information.

That said, it's possible this was a tease about GTA 5 news rather than GTA Trilogy news, and of course, this could also be nothing more than a fortunate coincidence.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait very long to find out what exactly is going on here. At the moment of publishing, the PlayStation State of Play is roughly three hours away.

Right now, no implicated party -- Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, nor Sony -- have commented on any of the information above. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story, but don't expect it to. Not only do all three maintain a fairly strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors and all information of the unofficial and speculative variety, but there's no point in commenting on a rumor about a show that's less than three hours away.

For more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto, all things PlayStation, and all things gaming, click here or check out the relevant links below: