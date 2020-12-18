GTA Online Players Discover Shocking Connection Between Cayo Perico Update and Red Dead Redemption 2

✖

GTA Online players have discovered a shocking connection between the new Cayo Perico Update and Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar Games is famous for teasing and connecting its games. For example, in Red Dead Redemption 2, there are a few Bully 2 easter eggs. Meanwhile, there's mounting evidence GTA and Red Dead Redemption share the same universe. And a new discovery only bolsters these theories. Taking to Twitter, one player shared that the new GTA Online update links the el Rubio to a German family players come across in Red Dead Redemption 2.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, players, as Arthur Morgan, can help and save a German immigrant, Andreas, and his family consisting of his wife and their two young children. In the grand scheme of RDR2, the family has little to no significance other than an opportunity for Arthur Morgan to raise his good cowboy rating.

That said, it looks like Juan Strickler, also known as El Rubio, the antagonist of the new Cayo Perico Heist, descends from this family. In his mansion, there's a photograph of a family that looks exactly like the German family players help in RDR2. And, as you may know, during the Heist, El Rubio refers to his "Opa," which is grandfather in German.

looks like El Rubio may be related to the German Family from RDR2, atleast according to this photo in the mansion pic.twitter.com/EqcSuLMXGA — joe floppa (@happygrowls) December 15, 2020

Now, could this be just an easter egg? Sure, but it's another example of the two games seemingly being part of the same universe. Rockstar Games has yet to comment on these theories, let alone confirm them, but discoveries like this make the theories, at the very least, hard to ignore.

For now, take this discovery, or more specifically, the speculation it's created, with a grain of salt. While there's little to no room to deny the discovery, its implications are a bit less concrete. It's highly unlikely Rockstar Games will set the record straight with a comment or statement, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

In the meantime, for more coverage on GTA Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and all things gaming -- including not just all of the latest news, but all of the latest rumors, leaks, deals, guides, and reviews -- click here.