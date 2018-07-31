GTA Online’s Los Santos Invades the Real World in DJ Solomun’s New Music Video

Earlier this month night clubs invaded the world of Grand Theft Auto once more with an intricate new DLC for GTA Online: After Hours. From hilarious easter eggs, to the power of getting drunk – there is no shortage of enjoyment for players taking to the streets of Los Santos. Now, however, the streets of Los Santos are taking to the real world as seen in DJ Solomun’s latest music video.

For those that may not know, DJ Solomun took center stage in After Hours with his incredibly addictive music bringing the entire wave of new content new life. The Bosnian music connesieur continues to rise in fame both with his music and in gaming, so it’s only appropriate that his latest video should reflect just that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Customer is King is the latest track and you can sea Los Santos take on our every day lives in the video at the top of the article.

“Los Santos’ first resident DJ has arrived in Los Santos as part of GTA Online: After Hours and today Solomun celebrates the release of the Customer Is King EP, the 100th release on his label, Diynamic Music with a video for the title track,” said Rockstar about the new video. “Watch Solomun as he puts in a hard day’s work making deliveries across Los Santos while trying not to get caught up in the everyday chaos of the city.

“Shot entirely inside the world of GTAV, this is also the first time a real world artist has debuted new music via their own story inside the GTA universe.”

They added, “Keep an eye out for appearances from some familiar faces and be sure to hit the dance floor to the tunes of Solomun’s full DJ set at your Nightclub in GTA Online. Plus, stay tuned as the other featured resident DJ’s Tale Of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna will be dropping by Los Santos to play headlining sets across the coming weeks.”

We do have to say though, poor Tracey de Santa – always getting kidnapped …

Grand Theft Auto Online: After Hours is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Happy gaming!