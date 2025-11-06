GTA Online Just Got a Massive Change That Could Be Huge for GTA 6

GTA Online just got a major change that could have significant implications for GTA 6. For the last 12 years, Rockstar Games has massively benefited from the success of GTA 5 and GTA Online. That combo has continued to keep the game in the sales charts for years now, likely giving Rockstar a lot of financial freedom. With GTA Online still printing money, it likely makes it easier to not rush GTA 6 or some other product out to fans in an effort to generate some revenue. With GTA 6 about half a year away, it’s expected that GTA Online‘s updates will likely slow down soon, but Rockstar is still supporting it at a high level for the time.

As teased earlier this year, GTA Online is getting a new update soon. It’s expected that this will add mansions and other luxury properties to the game, potentially as the last big hurrah for the game ahead of GTA 6. Rockstar has since confirmed that the next update to the game will come on December 9th, so we will probably get a trailer/first details sometime between now and December 4th. However, that isn’t the only big piece of news for GTA Online.

GTA Online Is Now Included With GTA+ Membership

Rockstar Games has announced that anyone with access to its subscription service, GTA+, will get free access to GTA Online. That means you don’t have to own GTA 5 or GTA Online standalone, you just need this $8/month subscription instead. On top of that, you get free access to various Rockstar legacy titles such as Bully, Red Dead Redemption, LA Noire, and more. Subscribers also get various bonuses and benefits to use in GTA Online, including free cash, discounts, vehicles, and more. It’s a great deal all around if you like Rockstar titles.

NEW: Rockstar announces that GTA Online is now included with a GTA+ membership.



This is actually massive. I TOTALLY think we could see GTA 6 Online do the same thing.



Of course it won’t be exclusive to just GTA+ members, but including GTA 6 Online with a membership would… pic.twitter.com/p5aivFin5W — GameRoll (@GameRoll_) November 6, 2025

However, this could be a big benefit for GTA 6 as well. It is rumored that GTA 6 Online could launch as a standalone product at a cheaper price than the base game next year, but nothing has been confirmed. It’s entirely possible GTA+ could be the avenue for that to happen, allowing players to jump in to the online mode at a low cost, but over time, it could actually generate more money for Rockstar than a single sale of the game. Of course, this is all speculative, but eagle-eyed fans did notice a GTA+ tab was added to GTA 6‘s PS5 store page recently. It could be a coincidence, especially since it has been removed, but the timing is creating a lot of speculation.

Rockstar has yet to even confirm whether or not GTA 6 Online even exists, but given the success of the previous iteration, it would be shocking if it didn’t happen. It seems like something we may hear a bit more about next spring in the lead-up to GTA 6‘s release, as Rockstar tends to keep the focus on the single player ahead of release.

Would you play GTA 6 Online as part of subscription? Let me know in the comments.