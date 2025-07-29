GTA 6 Online: Everything We Know

Rockstar Games is known for keeping its projects under a veil of secrecy and GTA 6 is no exception to that rule. The developer runs a very tight ship that ensures very few leaks manage to slip out. One of the rare instances of something getting out is when a ton of GTA 6 footage was leaked online after the developer was hacked. However, it didn’t manage to reveal any spoilers, nor did it tell us much about the gameplay, given it was incredibly unfinished gameplay. Not long ago, we got the second trailer for GTA 6, which paints a greater idea of what we can expect from the full game, but there are still a lot of unknowns.

Despite a barrage of rumors that range from total nonsense to mildly credible, GTA 6 is still operating under a lot of secrecy. It’s likely Rockstar is going to lift that veil of secrecy more and more throughout the year as we get close to launch next May, hopefully leading to us learning more about what we will actually be doing in the game. A lot of fans are curious to see how GTA 6 actually plays and, perhaps more notably, what the plans are for GTA 6 Online.

Rockstar’s GTA Online is a juggernaut that has single-handedly kept GTA 5 alive for 12 years. It is part of the reason that Rockstar has been granted so much time to make GTA 6, as that game still generates plenty of revenue and gives Rockstar the financial comfort to keep cooking on its next game. GTA Online was a big hit, but it was clearly not intended to last this long. However, GTA 6 Online is almost certainly being designed with longevity in mind, and hopefully, that will lead to a bigger and more ambitious game.

Everything We Know About GTA 6 Online

gta 6

As of right now, Rockstar hasn’t even technically confirmed that GTA 6 Online exists. However, it doesn’t take much to assume that this is a big priority for the developer and they are scaling up operations to make GTA 6 a big success. Rumors from Rockstar insiders have claimed that GTA 6 Online will be available as a standalone game when it launches, allowing players the opportunity to skip the single player entirely if they choose. Both Red Dead Online and GTA Online became standalone years after release, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this eventually happens for GTA 6 as well, even if it’s not on day one.

Rockstar Games also acquired the team and modding platform known as FiveM back in 2023. This platform has been used for roleplay servers on GTA 5, but if they’re working in-house with Rockstar, it could suggest that GTA 6 Online will have custom servers or mod support. This is pure speculation, but it’s unlikely Rockstar would bring a team like this in-house unless they planned to use them for GTA 6.

As for the game itself, it has been reported that GTA 6 Online will not carry over your progress from the previous game and players will have to start all over. Rumors also indicate that Rockstar is trying to use new technology to allow as many as 96 players in one session, but this seems a bit outlandish given the current version of GTA Online only supports 30 players.

Finally, a report from Bloomberg back in 2022 claimed that GTA 6 originally included a map that would encompass North and South America. Rockstar scaled back on this plan to just focus on Vice City and the surrounding areas. Instead, the developer reportedly plans to add new cities and missions to the game over time via updates to avoid crunching developers. GTA 5‘s map has expanded with updates, but it has been fairly minimal and not to the extent that fans want to see.

However, this could indicate massive plans for GTA 6 Online, plans that could possibly see Liberty City or even new GTA cities added to the game’s map. Of course, this is all based on a report that will be four years old by the time GTA 6 comes out, so the plans could change by then. Either way, it’s exciting to know that Rockstar has been thinking about the game’s updates since the beginning, as it ensures they want to keep it well-supported.