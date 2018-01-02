GTA Online Celebrates the New Year With a New Ride, Big Bonuses, and Huge Discounts

The team over at Rockstar is getting the new year kicked off the best way they know how: with vehicular mayhem. Grand Theft Auto Online players can now purcahse the Annis Savestra Sports Classic from Legendary Motorsport. This bad boy boasts a classic, boxy aesthetic, but can also be upgraded to become a force of reckoning. Grab some machine gun upgrades, which can be installed in either an Avenger or Mobile Operations Center Vehicle Workshop.

As usual, a new ride is just the beginning. There are tons of bonuses and discounts to take advantage of right now as well. This morning Rockstar reminded everyone in its press release that the latest Adversary Modes, Slashers and Occupy, are yielding double GTA$ and RP bonuses. These will continue until January 8.

And now for the discounts. The press release lists several new discounts, which we’ll copy for you here:

SAVE BIG ON SELECT VEHICLES

“What better time than the New Year to pick up a fresh ride? Now through January 8th, we’re offering significant discounts on a wide array of vehicles for aerial assaults, speedy getaways, and weaponized ground support perfect for making short work of any Heist mission foe:”

50% off Mobile Operations Center Cabs

30% off the Coil Cyclone (Super)

30% off the Grotti Visione (Super)

25% off the Ocelot Ardent (Weaponized Vehicle)

25% off the FH-1 Hunter (Helicopter – both Buy It Now & Trade Price)

25% off the P-45 Nokota (Plane – both Buy It Now & Trade Price)

25% off the HVY APC (Weaponized Vehicle – both Buy It Now & Trade Price)

PREMIUM RACE & TIME TRIAL SCHEDULE

“Race for the gold (and green) with this week’s Premium Stunt Race and Time Trial. Through January 8th:”