Rockstar Games Teases “Brand New Ideas” for GTA Online

GTA Online may be years old, but according to Rockstar Games, it has more active players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC than it has ever before. Despite being six years old, each month Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling games in the world, and despite being older than other online multiplayer experiences, GTA Online still racks in more players than just about any other live-service game. As you would expect, both the base game, but especially its online portion, continue to make Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive more money than they know what to do with. As a result, the pair have no intentions on stopping support of GTA Online anytime soon.

“We try to keep plans going roughly a year out, but we want to have the flexibility to be responsive to any changes,” Rockstar North Co-studio Head Rob Nelson while speaking to PC Gamer. “So we choose not to telegraph that entire timeline to players. That said, players should feel confident that we have a ton of brand new ideas still to come. It’s been six years and we just hit record player numbers and we are all incredibly grateful to everyone who’s been with us along the way.”

Of course, the fact that Rockstar Games has plans to support GTA Online for awhile seems to suggest Grand Theft Auto VI may not be releasing for quite some time. I mean, why would Rockstar Games make another one when it can continue to milk this one for boatloads of cash?

Whatever winds up happening to GTA Online in the coming years, it sounds like Rockstar Games will keep things fresh and exciting, or at least that’s what the tease of “brand new ideas” seemingly suggests.

GTA Online is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and last generation consoles.