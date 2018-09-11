‘GTA Online’ Southern San Andreas Update Live

Grand Theft Auto Online players have a whole lot more to look forward to as the Souther San Andreas update goes live. With new apparel, new vehicles, GTA bucks, and so much more — it’s a good time to gear up and jump back into the world of Los Santos once more.

“You’ve been casually stealing them ever since you first set foot on the streets of Los Santos. But now you’re a crime lord with more underground garage space than you know what to do with, it’s time you paid your respects: and what better way to show you remember where you came from than calling every one of these classics your own?” Rockstar Games told us.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mosey over to Southern San Andreas Super Autos and check out the below newly added vehicles:

Benefactor Serrano

Karin BeeJay XL

Fathom FQ 2

Emperor Habanero

Just by logging in, players can also get the Gefangnis T-shirt to hit the clubs in-style. There’s also a tricked out new way to liven up that chopper with the Seesanta Nove Multi-Color Livery skin for the Mammoth Avenger.

But it wouldn’t be a GTA Online update without some sweet savings.

Turn a previous tenant’s financial woes to your advantage this week, courtesy of Maze Bank Foreclosures, who are offering a 25 percent discount on Nightclubs, Add-Ons & Renovations, as well as a 40 percent off all Bunkers:

Nightclubs – 25% off

Nightclubs Add-Ons & Renovations – 25% off

Bunkers – 40% off

Whether you’re looking to take to the skies with the Imponte Deluxo or leave competitors in the dust with the Pegassi Tezeract, a variety of high-end and unique vehicles are on sale at a substantial discount this week:

Imponte Deluxo – 25% off (Buy It Now & Trade Prices)

Festival Bus – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Prices)

Pegassi Tezeract – 30% off

Lampadati Viseris – 30% off

Canis Kamacho – 30% off

Ocelot Pariah – 35% off

Ubermacht SC-1 – 35% off

Grotti Turismo R – 40% off

HVY Barrage – 35% off (Buy It Now & Trade Prices)

And give yourself an edge on the battlefield with discounts on Mk II Weapon Upgrades, Body Armor and more:

Mk II Weapon Upgrades – 25% off

Body Armor – 25% off

Ammo – 25% off (including Mk II Ammo)

After Hours Masks – 25% off

Grand Theft Auto Online: After Hours is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Happy gaming!