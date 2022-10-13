GTA Online Gets Invaded By UFOs for Halloween Update

GTA Online is celebrating Halloween in style with a ton of festive content, including the arrival of UFOs over the sky of Los Santos. GTA Online may be a video game, but it does its best to sync up with the various holidays throughout the year. For Christmas, the California-inspired state is covered in snow and filled with Christmas trees and gear. There was a dedicated DLC for Valentine's Day that lets you dress up in old-school, snazzy attire and roll around in an old luxury car. July 4th always features a bunch of patriotic gear such as a monster truck, fireworks, USA-themed bikes, and much more. It's a very festive game and Halloween is no exception to the festivities.

Rockstar Games has detailed its spooky celebrations for October and most notably, it features UFOs. Of course, UFOs, aliens, and cryptids like Bigfoot are heavily featured and teased within the GTA universe. However, it's rare to see it so front and center like with this update. There will be a number of UFOs in GTA Online and those that take a picture of them with their in-game phone will be rewarded with cash for their findings. However, that's not all! There are also Jack O'Lanterns around Los Santos, if you collect ten of them, you'll get $50k in-game cash and a special pumpkin mask. If you collect all of them in a single day, you'll get bonus cash and other rare items. There are also special game types, new collectible spooky masks, and more, which you can learn about in the roundup below.

New Vehicle: The Übermacht Rhinehart, now available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

added to the Community Series, which is paying out all week long This week in Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Nagasaki Outlaw (40% off) in Classic Silver and the Large Digital liver, a Matte Black Dinka Veto Classic (40% off) wrapped in the Corruption livery, the Vapid Dominator GTT (30% off) in Classic Blue and the 70s Street Machine livery, a Metallic Cream Karin Kuruma with Paint Drip livery, and the Vapid Guardian in a Classic Dark Steel

Hao's Premium Test Ride: The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

This week's Hao's Special Works Time Trial takes place between Terminal and the lush vistas of the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness

Vehicle Warehouses and Special Cargo Warehouses Vehicle Discounts: 50% off the Vapid Ellie, Canis Crusader, Dewbauchee Exemplar, and Enus Huntley S, 40% off the Dewbauchee Specter, Nagasaki Outlaw, and Dinka Veto Classic, plus 30% off the Vapid Dominator GTT and Western Deathbike (Arena)

GTA Online isn't the only Rockstar game celebrating spooky season. Red Dead Online also got a Halloween update, albeit a bit smaller than the one in GTA Online. Rockstar Games recently confirmed it was pulling back support for Red Dead Online in favor of the development of Grand Theft Auto VI.

What do you think of the new Halloween update? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.