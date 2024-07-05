GTA Online Update Celebrates July 4 With New Bonuses, Rewards

Rockstar Games has brought the Independence Day celebrations to Grand Theft Auto Online, encouraging players to paint Southern San Andreas red, white, and blue with an update that brings a trio of Bucket Hats and Independence Day Discounts to take advantage of, including 50% off the star-spangled Sovereign motorcycle, Liberator monster truck, and a range of patriotic paraphernalia. In addition to the items and discounts, there’s also a special red, white, and blue wrapped Karin Boor in The Diamond’s lobby that’s attainable by getting a good spin on the Lucky Wheel or completing The Podium Robbery.

In addition to the above mentioned inclusions for GTA Online’s Independence Day update, Rockstar has released the Överflöd Pipistrello supercar, which is free for GTA+ Members to claim at The Vinewood Car Club through July 31st. Additional features of the latest update include:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fireworks Bucket Hat

Stars and Stripes Bucket Hat

Lady Liberty Bucket Hat



Crates retrieved from Business Battles containing the Pißwasser Beer Hat, Benedict Beer Hat, Patriot Beer Hat, and Supa Wet Beer Hat or the Statue of Happiness T-Shirt

3X GTA$ and RP on Mobile Operations missions

2X GTA$ and RP on Running Back (Remix)

Homages to classic vehicles in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: Declasse Vamos (Muscle), Vapid Caracara 4×4 (Off-Road), Weeny Dynasty (Sports Classic, 30% off), Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Sedan), Western Sovereign (Motorcycle, 50% off)

Plus, players can head to the Luxury Autos Showroom for a more elite shopping experience where they can obtain the previously mentioned Överflöd Pipistrello (Super) and Annis Euros X32 (Coupe) vehicles. The Luxury Autos Showroom includes the following this time around:

Visit Hao at the LS Car Meet to have a go with his latest creation: a supercharged rendition of the new Übermacht Niobe (Sports), taken apart piece by piece and reconstructed into a monster.



Head to the LS Car Meet Test Track to try out a triad of retro rides: the Übermacht Revolter (Sports, 30% off), Declasse Tulip (Muscle), and Invetero Coquette (Sports). Plus, place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row to win the Obey Omnis (Sports).



Try your fortune at the Lucky Wheel for a chance to win this week’s grand slam: a Karin Boor (Off-Road) that’s similar to the one available by more dishonest means in The Podium Robbery.



GTA Online Independence Day Discounts

Mobile Operations Center – 30% off

Mobile Operations Center Upgrades and Modifications – 30% off

All Independence Day Themed Vehicles and Items – 50% off

USA Parachute Bag – 50% off

Übermacht Revolter (Sports) – 30% off

Weeny Dynasty (Sports Classic) – 30% off

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible (Muscle) – 30% off

Bravado Hotring Hellfire (Sports) – 30% off

Gun Van Inventory and Discounts