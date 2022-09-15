GTA Online Update Offers Big Bonuses and Major Changes to Community Jobs

GTA Online has gotten a new mini update that adds a bunch of major discounts, big changes to some community jobs, and much more. GTA Online is arguably one of the biggest games out there, largely thanks to the fact it's included with Grand Theft Auto V which is the second best-selling game of all time. The online mode has been running for nearly a full decade and has made been sustained across three console generations and PC, highlighting just how popular it really is. The game still receives big content updates every six months or so and even gets some smaller updates in the months between.

As part of the weekly refresh in GTA Online, Rockstar Games has released a list of bonuses and other changes that players can expect to see in the game for the next week. However, there is a pretty sizable addition to the game with the new Community Series. This playlist curates some of the best player created jobs out there and will be regularly updated to cycle in and out different jobs. The first series includes seven player created races with high octane action and is available in Legion Square. The Community Series will have 2X GTA$ and RP for the next week and anyone who completes three jobs in this series will get a bonus of $200,000 in-game cash. Rockstar has also updated the Deathmatch Creator to include new modifiers that allow you to change player speed, starting health, play spaces, and more. Rockstar released a handful of new Deathmatch game types to showcase some of the changes, including one similar to Call of Duty's One in the Chamber mode. You can view a rundown of everything in this week's update below:

Double GTA$ and RP on the all-new Community Series, a collection of community-made Jobs which will cycle in and out periodically

Six new Deathmatch modes, all made using the updated Deathmatch Creator: Big Shot, Speed Kills, Hot Swap, Dead Head, Sumo Crush, and Friendly Fire

eCola has won the Sprunk vs. eCola Showdown: all players will receive the eCola Parachute Bag, Jacket, and Cap, plus a GTA$300K bonus for everyone who played GTA Online during the showdown

GTA$250K bonus for completing a Special Cargo Sale

50% off sourced cargo from Lupe

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Hao's Premium Test Ride: The Principe Deveste Eight

This week's Hao's Special Works Time Trial takes place between Del Perro Beach and Murietta Heights

LS Car Meet Prize Ride: a red Maxwell Vagrant for winning a Street Race four days in a row

LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Ocelot Ardent, Pfister Comet SR, and Annis Savestra

Free Sprunk and eCola branded Liveries, Red and Green Tints, Lighting and Color Schemes for Auto Shops and Galaxy Super Yachts, respectively.

40% off all Executive Office upgrades and modifications and Special Cargo Warehouses

Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Pegassi Tezeract and Brute Armored Boxville, 40% off the Pfister Comet SR, Annis Savestra, Ocelot Ardent and Pfister Comet Retro Custom, 50% off the Maxwell Asbo and Weeny Issi Sport, and 75% off the Nagasaki BF400

Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week

Are you going to check out any of the new jobs in GTA Online? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.