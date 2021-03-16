GTA Online Update Will Address Poor Load Times After Fan-Made Fix

✖

In case you missed it, a clever GTA Online player named "t0st" recently made headlines for discovering a way to reduce load times for the popular video game on PC by 70%. The whole explanation for what was happening gets pretty technical, but the short version is it took way longer than it should to parse through some files. Developer Rockstar Games apparently agrees as it has acknowledged the work and says it will make some official changes of its own to make load times better as part of a new title update.

"After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved," the company said in a statement provided to PC Gamer. "As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update."

In addition to getting the acknowledgement leading to an official fix, Rockstar has also awarded t0st $10,000 as part of its bug bounty program. While that cash is typically reserved for security problems, an exception has been made in this instance.

Grand Theft Auto Online, which is often referred to as simply GTA Online, is the online multiplayer component that released alongside Grand Theft Auto V back in 2013. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are scheduled to launch this year. It continues to receive free updates that range in size and significance but maintains a large playerbase. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Grand Theft Auto Online right here.

