GTA Online Update Brings Back 4 Modes

GTA Online’s newest update dropped right on schedule this week, and with it comes the expected gauntlet of bonuses, rewards, and other incentives for GTA Online players to check out this week. On top of that, this same update has also brought about the return of a couple of different game modes. Sumo, Till Death Do Us Part, The Vespucci Job, and Trap Door are all back in GTA Online for the time being, and as players might expect, you can earn plenty of extra rewards this week for playing one of them while it’s active.

The return of these modes is one of the main highlights of this week update and stands out given that updates like these typically only bring back one, maybe two, modes at a time, but hardly ever are four brought back at once. Regardless of which one you’re interested in this week, you’ll want to at least check out Sumo for a while in order to get twice the amount of GTA$ and RP for playing.

Los Santos Tuners Bonuses



• 2X LS Car Meet Rep on Pursuit Series Races

• Double Rewards on Robbery Contracts and Exotic Exports

• 2X GTA$ on Auto Shop Client Jobs



“This week marks the return of beloved modes Sumo, Till Death Do Us Part, The Vespucci Job, and Trap Door,” Rockstar Games said about this week’s update. “To mark the occasion, you’ll earn 2X GTA$ and RP for playing Sumo — smashing and mashing your opponents’ vehicles out of a designated area, whether that be alone or in teams. When the countdown nears its end, the desperation in the air is palpable.”

The Transform Races challenges are giving out twice the rewards as well in case players tire of the Sumo mode and want to earn their keep another way.

Speaking of races, another highlight from the update is the opportunity to test drive a couple of different vehicles to see if they’re worth buying as GTA Online continues to expand its focus on the Los Santos Tuners content.

“Looking for a new set of wheels? Visit the LS Car Meet’s Test Track to see if the Emperor Vectre, Pfister Astron or Dewbauchee Vagner fit the bill,” a preview of the update said. “Pit them against each other in a Scramble, race the clock in a Time Trial, or throw smoke — all at no cost to you.”

GTA Online’s latest update is now available across all platforms.