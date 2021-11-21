GTA Trilogy Player Discovers the Strangest Bug Yet

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition has proven to be anything by definitive, as the compilation has quickly proven a bit of a mess. Over the last week, gamers have shared bizarre bugs they’ve discovered while playing, but one posted on Twitter by @DarkwingDust69 showcases one of the strangest so far. Apparently, a bug in Grand Theft Auto III causes a car to grow increasingly wider if a player wiggles it while driving. In the video, we can see the player’s car go from normal size to taking up nearly two lanes in a matter of about 30 seconds!

The Tweet from @DarkwingDust69 can be found embedded below.

Interestingly enough, it seems that this glitch was actually one that appeared in the original version of GTA III! In replies to the Tweet above, @Sharkle_Bunwich points out that this bug existed prior to the re-release. Naturally, that Tweet sparked some debate about whether or not Rockstar should have fixed the bug, given the fact that people have known about it for so long. Regardless, it’s hysterical to see in action.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Rockstar Games fixes this issue in the coming months! The publisher is well-aware that gamers are not happy with the current state of the compilation, and has vowed to continue working to make it a more enjoyable experience. It’s impossible to say whether or not the finished product will be able to live-up to the legendary status that GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas have earned over the years, but for now, fans of the series currently on the fence might want to wait and see how things play out in the future.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Were you looking forward to GTA: The Trilogy? Have the bugs in the game stopped you from picking it up? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!