This ‘GTA V’ Mod Turns the Game Into an RPG

Grand Theft Auto V has an incredibly immersive world to explore with tons of character interaction to enjoy. What would make it even better? Turning it into a full-scale RPG, of course! That’s exactly what the mod GTA RPG does! Though it’s no Fallout, it does put an interesting spin on a game that continues to draw an insane amount of players.

So what does this mod do? It adds a non-linear story to the game with a skill progression system heavily-inspired by the Fallout franchise from Bethesda. Players can also choose between three character classes while they level up their weapons, gear, and unique skills in the game. There are even more dialogue options added when conversing with NPCs! It’s truly an RPG experience and makes a great game even better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Play GTA RPG in the grand city of Los Santos. Choose your own path, meet new characters and find out if you have what it takes to prove yourself to the Apexers.”

Interested in downloading this incredible experience yourself? You can learn more, as well as the most recent patch notes for in-game fixes, right here!

