GTA V Looks Better Than Ever With This Photo-Realistic Mod

Grand Theft Auto V was already a stunning game visually but the open-world just became out-of-this-world beautiful with this Photorealistic San Andreas mod!

According to the mod’s creator, this project is “an all-in-one and sophisticated visual enhancer, compatible with all weather and lighting mods, using custom shaders to offer the most natural and realistic visuals possible as a base to emulate photograph & movie pipeline.”

They added, “Endless different looks possible using accurate reproduction of cameras, films, colorgrades and postprocessing.”

What makes this even better is that it is compatible with all other weather and lighting mods, which is rare for a change on this scale. From the video above, you can see how realistic this mod actually is and how photo-ready the entire world of San Andreas looks.

You can see even more stunning shots, as well as how to download this entire mod for yourself, right here over on GTA5-Mods. Trust us, this is one you won’t want to pass up if you love the world of Lost Santos as much as we do. Plus the site has some good tips on how to get started and how to make sure everything installed correctly.

For more about the game itself:

“When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.”

Explore the stunning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in the ultimate Grand Theft Auto V experience, featuring a range of technical upgrades and enhancements for new and returning players. In addition to increased draw distances and higher resolution, players can expect a range of additions and improvements including:

New weapons, vehicles and activities

Additional wildlife

Denser traffic

New foliage system

Enhanced damage and weather effects, and much more

