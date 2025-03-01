7 Activities GTA 6 Has to Have

When Grand Theft 6 was officially revealed in 2023, the internet exploded with hype. Developer Rockstar has yet to release a second trailer but has confirmed that GTA 6 is on track to release in 2025. One of the most exciting new additions to every Grand Theft Auto game is the new activities Rockstar adds. From lowriding to weight lifting,to tennis, fans have been treated to all kinds of fun things to do in the GTA series.

While things like hunting, street racing, and stunt jumps are basically guaranteed, here are the seven activities we’d love to see in GTA 6.

Surfing

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in Rockstar’s version of Florida. In the reveal trailer, we prominently see characters out on the beach. Of course, previous games in the franchise have included boat racing, but if Rockstar wants to take its ocean-based activities to the next level, the developers should consider adding surfing.

It’s a perfect fit given the location, but it could also factor into stealth gameplay. Imagine being able to sneak into a beachfront property on a board like you’re Ernie Reyes Jr. in the 1993 classic Surf Ninjas. “Kwan tsu, dudes!”

Pizza Delivery

We’ve seen pizza delivery in previous GTA games. Specifically, it was introduced in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. With GTA 6 returning to the neon-soaked city, it would be a fun throwback to bring back the Pizzaboy.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly have more enterable buildings than ever before, opening up pizza-delivery gameplay in ways that weren’t previously possible. Plus, with social media seemingly playing a large part, it’s easy to imagine all the wacky shenanigans Lucia could get up to.

Fishing

Fishing hasn’t been officially confirmed but you can see someone with a fishing pole in the reveal trailer. Like surfing, it fits the location perfectly and seems like a relatively easy addition for Rockstar.

Between deepsea fishing and the many lakes in Leonida, there are plenty of places to throw your line. Fishing would be a great way to relax after a stressful day evading the police.

Airboat Racing

Airboats are also featured in the trailer, with one blazing through the swamps of Leonida. While street and boat racing are staples of the GTA franchise, airboats would be something new.

Much like surfing, these could easily feature in story missions, giving you new ways to approach enemy compounds. Out of everything mentioned here, this one feels like a guaranteed addition.

Scuba Diving

You’ve probably noticed that most of these activities are based around being close to the beach. Scuba diving falls into that same category and seems like something the developers would definitely go for, especially if fishing is involved.

Plus, Rockstar could use scuba diving to flesh out the 100% Completion requirements. We saw submarine parts and nuclear waste in GTA 5. Incorporating scuba diving into the mix seems like a no-brainer.

Basketball

We have previously seen basketball in GTA; however, it was very barebones. If Rockstar wants to take the next step, a fully featured version of basketball would be a fun way to get there.

Streetball isn’t as popular in Florida as it is in New York or California, but seeing Rockstar’s take on somewhere like Dyer Park could be fun. And if Rockstar is the one who brings back the days of NBA Street, we would definitely be happy.

Alligator Wrestling

In the GTA 6 reveal trailer, we see alligators twice. Obviously, the reptile is an important part of Florida lore, but it seems like they’ll feature more heavily than you might think in Leonida.

If that’s the case, there needs to be a side mission where you wrestle one. It fits the Florida vibe and fits in with GTA’s wacky past. At the very least, Rockstar better let us keep one as a pet.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.