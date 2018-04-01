Guacamelee! 2 Coming to PC in Addition to PS4

Independent Toronto-based developer DrinkBox Studios has announced that Guacamelee! 2 will release for PC in addition to the previously announced PS4. More specifically, like the previous game, Guacamelee! 2 will hit the platform via Steam.

To celebrate the announcement, the developer has also released a brand-new trailer, which you can check out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Guacamelee! 2 is an action platformer that draws inspiration from traditional Mexican culture and folklore, and is the sequel to 2013’s Guacamelee!. For those that don’t know: Guacamelee! is widely considered one of critical indie darlings of last generation.

Guacamelee! 2 currently is without a release date. Further, it is unclear whether or not it will arrive on PC and PS4 on the same day. The first game notably launched first on PS3, and then came to PC a few months later. The first game also released on Nintendo and Xbox platforms later as well, leaving the door open for the sequel to do the same.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview from DrinkBox Studios itself:

Brawling has never been more beautiful! The long-awaited sequel to the smash hit action-platformer is here: Guacamelee! 2 brings luchador Juan Aguacate out of retirement for a stunning new Metroidvania-style adventure, where he must face his greatest challenge yet – one that threatens to tear apart the very fabric of the Mexiverse!

Explore a huge, hand-crafted world inspired by Mexican culture and folklore, filled with sassy new villains and weirdos (and a few old friends!). Learn a deep repertoire of bone-crunching wrestling moves to fend off the skeletal hordes and overcome skillful platforming challenges… and who said anything about a Chicken Illuminati? Certainly not us!

Key Features