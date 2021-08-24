Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Reveals New Cutscene

✖

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 26th, has shared a new cutscene from the upcoming video game that shows Grand Unifier Raker, the leader of the Universal Church of Truth. The cutscene comes as part of a Gamescom 2021 announcement from NVIDIA that the PC version of the video game from developer Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix will include ray-traced reflections and NVIDIA DLSS with GeForce RTX. The cinematic cutscene, with those things enabled, certainly looks gorgeous.

As for the Grand Unifier Raker, the character is described as a leader of a mysterious organization that seeks to bring its "Promise" to the galaxy. This, of course, brings the Universal Church of Truth into conflict with the eponymous Guardians of the Galaxy. You can check out the full cutscene, captured on PC at 4K with a GeForce RTX 3080, below:

Introducing Grand Unifier Raker, leader of the Universal Church of Truth. Their aim: bring their so-called "Promise" to the whole galaxy. Time for the Guardians to step up. #GOTGGame #YouGotThis pic.twitter.com/Gq80PAvu4d — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) August 24, 2021

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy combines original storytelling and electrifying single-player gameplay with an edgy aesthetic," said Olivier Proulx, Senior Producer on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Eidos-Montréal, as part of the announcement. "With the addition of ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS, PC players will enjoy this stunning universe’s visuals with even higher performance."

As noted above, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year on October 26th. It is available to pre-order now at Best Buy, and pre-ordering the title gets an outfit pack full of throwback outfits for the Guardians. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.