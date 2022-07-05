Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Writer Working on Next Mass Effect

In case you missed it, it was recently revealed that Mary DeMarle, previously at developer Eidos-Montreal, had joined BioWare. DeMarle hopping over to BioWare, which is known for its narratives, is big news considering she had been Senior Narrative Director on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and was lead writer and executive narrative director on the two modern Deus Ex video games. At the time, it was unclear exactly what franchise DeMarle might be working on at BioWare, but it has now been clarified that DeMarle is, in fact, joining the Mass Effect team at the developer.

"I'm really excited to let you know that Mary DeMarle will be joining the Mass Effect team as Senior Narrative Director," shared Michael Gamble, Mass Effect Project Director at BioWare, over on Twitter. "You've seen her work in Guardians of the Galaxy & Deus Ex (to name a few!). She's amazing."

"Another team within BioWare has already begun pre-production on the next chapter in the Mass Effect universe," BioWare stated alongside the release of the initial teaser for the next Mass Effect in late 2020. "We've got a lot more in store for the Mass Effect universe and while we've got a long runway ahead of us before we'll be ready to show you more, we hope the teaser set the tone for where we're headed next. The teaser is full of hints about what we are planning, and we hope you have fun finding them all!"

As of right now, all that is really known about the next Mass Effect -- commonly referred to as Mass Effect 4 -- is that it exists. No platforms or the like have been announced, nor has an official name. The most recent Mass Effect release was Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a compilation of the original Mass Effect trilogy for new consoles and PC, while the last truly new Mass Effect game was 2017's Mass Effect: Andromeda. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mass Effect franchise right here.

