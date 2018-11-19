‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s’ Chris Pratt Hilariously Trash Talks In New Fortnite Promo

Earlier this month we reported that Chris Pratt’s face has been popping all over Korean ads for Fortnite now that the free-to-play game has broadened its reach, now there’s a new form of promotion starring the Guardians of the Galaxy hero: A new commercial where he gets in on the trash talk fun.

With Fortnite now in Korea PC bangs (LAN cafes), the promos have just begun. The latest sees Pratt front and center to celebrate in the most gamer way possible: By talking shit. Personally, he seems a bit weak about it, but maybe “kiddies” is super offensive somewhere. Still, it’s hilarious, totally random, and sure, we’re kind of here for it. You can check out the latest promo in the short clips below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I waited a day to upload these. I love how they turned him into “i pwned ur mom lol” guy in the games.#fun #easy #chrispratt #fortnite pic.twitter.com/WeUU2vvA0Q — kristofır (@bospphorus) November 11, 2018

So yeah … there you have it. It’s easy and he also probably had a special relationship with your mother.

What is interesting to note is that now both of the biggest battle royale games are now going head to head in home territory, as Korea is the main base of operations for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ studio Bluehole (Now PUBG Corp). With the two games at the top of the genre with other developers following suit, it will be interesting to see if the PUBG crew makes any extra mile changes to their own title.

For more about Fortnite with its free-to-play battle royale mode:

Fortnite Battle Royale is the FREE 100-player PvP mode in Fortnite. One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat. The last one standing wins. Available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One & Mac.

There are also three editions of the full game, including Save the World, available for purchase – all which include the free battle royale mode:

Standard Edition $39.99

Deluxe Edition $59.99

Super Deluxe Edition $89.99

Limited Edition: $149.99

Though that Limited Edition looks sweet, it’s hard to pass up the price of free when wanting to enjoy the battle royale experience.