Guerrilla Games’ Hermen Hulst Takes Lead Position at Sony Worldwide Studios

Hermen Hulst of Guerrilla Games fame is now leading Sony Worldwide Studios as the new head of the group of developers. Shuhei Yoshida, the former president of Worldwide Studios, has now left the position to instead lead a project that’s focused on indie games created by smaller studios. This latest development within Sony’s PlayStation leadership follows another recent shift when it was announced that Shawn Layden, the former Worldwide Studios chairman, would be leaving his position.

GamesIndustry.biz spoke to both Hulst and PlayStation CEO and president Jim Ryan about Hulst’s transition from Guerrilla Games to Worldwide Studios. Prior to this transition into the new position, Hulst was the managing director and co-founder of the Guerrilla Games studio that led to the creation of games such as Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Ryan issued a statement about Hulst’s new position and said “everybody in Europe should be thrilled and happy and proud” that a European has now taken over one of the top positions within PlayStation.

“Hermen is one of the most effective and well-respected leaders in the video game industry,” Ryan told GamesIndustry.biz. “He is a passionate advocate for the teams he leads and understands how to empower creative talent to build great experiences. I have no doubt Hermen can lead our teams to deliver compelling and diverse experiences at a steady cadence.”

Hulst had his own comments on the move to the new position within Worldwide Studios. He said he’d worked with PlayStation and the Worldwide Studios family of game developers since 2001 and had the “utmost respect and admiration” for the talent and ideas found throughout Sony’s international collection of studios.

Super excited for @yosp‘s new role. Couldn’t think of a better champion for independent game devs with his encyclopedic knowledge of games and unmatched network in the industry. We love you Shu!!! https://t.co/R7cZL8Ckb8 — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) November 7, 2019

As for Yoshida, his new project he’s now overseeing will look to highlight and support independent developers.

“Everybody knows just how passionate Shu is about independent games — they are lifeblood of the industry, making our content portfolio so special for our gamers,” Ryan said about Yoshida’s new position.. “These wildly creative experiences deserve focus, and a champion like Shu at PlayStation who will ensure the entire SIE organization works together to better engage with independent developers through a culture of supporting and celebrating their contributions to PlayStation platforms.”

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden announced his departure from the company at the end of September.