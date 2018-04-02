Guerrilla Games Offering Up a Horizon Zero Dawn Nil Full-Size Body Pillow For April Fools

We’re still seeing a few different April Fools jokes pile in today, but here’s one for you curious Horizon Zero Dawn fans that have always wondered – what if Nil had his own body pillow?

In case you don’t know who this character is, he appears as a potential ally in Guerrilla Games‘ adventure, where he can be found outside certain bandit camps, waiting to invite Aloy to raid the camps alongside him to put a little extra loot in their pockets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And now Guerrilla Games has teased you can put him in your bedroom, with the offering of a fake (but, for some, tantalizing) Nil full-size body pillow. You can see it in all its glory below, and wonder…hey, what’s the back look like?

In the official item description, Guerrilla notes, “Smooth. Firm. Alluring, yet strangely disturbing. This officially licensed body pillow will remind you of your time with Horizon Zero Dawn‘s most enigmatic non-player character: Nil. Bury your misgivings, like the corpses of the bandits you killed together. Answer the call to arms from your inner desires and snuggle up tight. Feels good, doesn’t it?

“The officially licensed Horizon Zero Dawn ‘Nil’ body pillow features exclusive, high quality art printed on a hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant microfiber cover. Every body pillow is hand-stuffed by the Guerrilla Community Team with 100% polyester fiber fill for optimal comfort. Only 1,000 body pillows will be made available, so get ready to purchase yours on April 1!

“The official Horizon Zero Dawn ‘Nil’ body pillow will become available on April 1, 2018. Stock is limited to only 1,000 body pillows, so don’t sleep on this opportunity! Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever – like the fleeting look of realization in the eyes of an enemy you’ve just felled.”

The truth is, though, it’s not being offered, since it’s an April Fools joke. But, hey, it’s the thought that counts, and maybe there are a few of you out there that are determined to make their own Nil body pillow. For what reason, we have no damn clue, but, hey, there it is.

For the rest of you that don’t have odd taste, Horizon Zero Dawn is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.