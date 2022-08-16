Guild Wars 2 Steam Release Date Announced

Guild Wars 2 is officially coming to the digital distribution platform Steam next week on Tuesday, August 23rd. While developer ArenaNet had previously announced that the popular PC MMORPG would launch on Steam back in 2020 before confirming earlier this year that it would finally launch on the platform in 2022. And well, now the time has finally come.

"Guild Wars 2 has delighted over 16 million players for a decade with its subscription-free business model, epic collaborative open-world boss encounters, and revolutionary mount system," said Kendall Boyd, Senior Vice President of Marketing at NCSOFT West, as part of the Steam release date announcement. "By launching on Steam, a whole new audience of players who have never had the chance to adventure with us will be able to experience one of the greatest fantasy worlds in gaming. Everyone at NCSOFT and ArenaNet is excited to welcome them into our amazing community."

You can check out an official video announcing the Steam release date for Guild Wars 2 for yourself embedded below:

Additionally, starting on August 23rd, Guild Wars 2 will also support Twitch Drops. Players can earn exclusive in-game rewards like outfits, experience boosters, and more. The first rewards campaign for Twitch Drops will start that day and conclude on August 28th. All interested players need to do is watch streamers playing Guild Wars 2 on Twitch in order to be eligible.

As noted above, Guild Wars 2 is officially set to launch on Steam on Tuesday, August 23rd. This marks the first time that the MMORPG will be available on a third-party platform, but it has been available to download and play on PC previously. While the base game of Guild Wars 2 is free to download and play, the various expansions -- Heart of Thorns, Path of Fire, and End of Dragons -- all cost money. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular PC video game right here.

What do you think about Guild Wars 2 finally arriving on Steam next week? Have you been playing the subscription-free title as of late? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!